News
‘Admission Checker’: New website streamlines university application process in Ghana

Univesirty Admsssion Checkerss Previously, students applied to multiple universities at high costs

Mon, 8 Jul 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

The Admissions Checker, a new web application, has been launched to simplify the university application process for Ghanaian Senior High School (SHS) students and graduates.

This platform helps students make informed decisions by predicting their chances of acceptance into specific programs based on their WASSCE or NOVDEC results.

Previously, students applied to multiple universities at high costs, only to find out they were not qualified.

The Admissions Checker compares students' results with admission requirements from various universities, reducing application anxiety and costs.

The tool is accessible even with slow internet and provides information via WhatsApp.

Source: classfmonline.com