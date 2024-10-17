Admission World Consult Edu-Fair 2024 (Video)

Admission World Edu-Fair 2024: Connecting Students with Top Global Universities



Are you aspiring to study abroad at some of the world’s most prestigious universities and colleges? Look no further! Edu-Fair 2024, organized by Admission World Consult Ltd, is the perfect opportunity for students who dream of advancing their education internationally.



Edu-Fair 2024 brings together representatives from renowned universities and institutions across the globe. Whether you're interested in pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, or professional studies, this event will provide valuable insights into your study options abroad.



Admission World Consult Ltd, a leader in educational consulting, specializes in assisting students with every step of the admission process—from documentation to application submissions. With their organized and streamlined services, they ensure a smooth process for gaining admission to top institutions worldwide.



The Edu-Fair 2024 will take place on November 23, 2024, at the luxurious Tang Palace Hotel. If you're interested in attending, visit the official event page for more details: https://www.awclfairs.com/events/one-event/



Don’t miss out on this chance to connect directly with university representatives and learn more about how to make your study abroad dreams a reality!

Event Details:



Date: November 23, 2024



Venue: Tang Palace Hotel



Registration: Click here to register



For more information about Admission World Consult Ltd and their services, visit their website at admissionworldconsult.com