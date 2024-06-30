Adu Asare predicts tough time for NDC ahead of 2024 Elections

Kwadwo Adu

Source: Daily Guide

Former Adentan MP Kwadwo Adu Asare has voiced concerns about the perceived fragility within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the December elections approach.

Speaking on Citi FM, Adu Asare criticized the current leadership dynamics, suggesting that the party lacks the vigor and dynamism needed for the high-stakes 2024 campaign.

He reflected on the lessons from the 2020 elections, where he played a central role and called for a rejuvenated spirit and cohesive direction within the NDC.



