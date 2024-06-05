Adutwum catches attention of Akufo-Addo

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education

Source: The Chronicle

President Akufo-Addo praised Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum for modernizing Ghana's education.

At the ARCTUG 2024 conference, the President emphasized the importance of collaboration between universities, industry, and government for innovation. He highlighted the role of technical universities in fostering innovation and bridging theory with practice.

The government's commitment to education was evident in investments in research and entrepreneurship, aiming to create a skilled workforce.



