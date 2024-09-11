Adutwum files to contest Bosomtwe seat again

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Source: The Chronicle

On Monday, September 10, 2024, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, MP for Bosomtwe and Minister for Education, filed his nomination to run for re-election as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate.

The submission took place at the Electoral Commission office in Kuntanase, with NPP executives, supporters, and family members present.



Dr. Adutwum, running for his third term, expressed gratitude to his party's leadership and pledged to work towards retaining his seat and boosting votes for the party's presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamoud Bawumia.

He called for unity and strategic focus to overcome the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Read full article