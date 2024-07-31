Adwoa Safo cautions against possible conflict between ICC Bill and Ghana’s Constitution

Sarah Adwoa Safo highlighted that the ICC's jurisdiction might challenge Ghana's sovereignty

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya, has voiced concerns about the proposed ICC Bill, warning it could conflict with Ghana's 1992 Constitution.

She highlighted that the ICC's jurisdiction might challenge Ghana's sovereignty, as the Constitution is the supreme law.



Safo emphasized the need for clear guidelines to avoid constitutional crises and ensure national laws align with international standards without compromising independence.

Despite reassurances from ICC officials that the Rome Statute complements national laws, Safo urged caution, stressing the importance of safeguarding Ghana's legal sovereignty.



