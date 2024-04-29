Adwoa Safo charges Ashanti youth to propagate achievements of NPP

Sarah Adwoa Safo

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya constitution, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has admonished the youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region to scale up their campaign activities by propagating the good works of the party to the people on the streets, at the workplace, churches, mosques, homes and at social events.

According to her, breaking the eight-year governance cycle by the UP tradition will require much efforts, underscoring the need for the youth to target their peers in their campaign drive as they constitute majority of the population. in the country.



“We have a very good story to tell the Ghanaian youth. Most of the policies that have been introduced by the Nana Addo-Bawumia government are youth-centered.



The digitalization drive spearheaded by our flagbearer, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has created a lot of jobs for the youth. Implementation of the free SHS policy has also addressed one of the most pressing needs of the vulnerable who hitherto couldn’t afford taking their children to Senior High School because of high rate of tuition fees.



From the transport sector to the manufacturing sector, our footprints are there for you to refer to. It is possible to break the eight when we increase our efforts in propagating our achievements to the people”, she noted.



The former Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection made this observation when she interacted with the youth wing of the party in different constituencies in the Ashanti Region following her campaign tour in the region on Saturday, April 21, 2024.

She was accompanied by the National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha, and regional party executives.



Safo, who is the lead campaigner of the NPP in the middle belt of the country commenting further, urged the youth to also tout the achievements of the government in their own constituencies as a lot of developmental projects have been initiated to improve on the living standards of the people.



Citing the One-District-One-Factory policy initiative to buttress her claim, the first female deputy Majority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament said most of these factories are operational and serving the needs of the people at the local and national levels.



Road infrastructure projects, Agenda 111 hospital projects, and STEM educational complex facilities, she added, are visible infrastructure projects the youth could highlight on as part of the achievements of the party, noting that the propaganda machinery of the National Democracy Congress (NDC) must be countered with facts.



She lauded the youth for always rising to the occasion for the party and expressed the belief that with “their increased efforts in propagating the achievements of the party, breaking the eight-year governance cycle is possible”.