Adwoa Safo opens up about romance with Kennedy Agyapong

Adwoa Safo and Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo, has opened up about her previous relationship with fellow politician Kennedy Agyapong, revealing that their romantic connection was strained by political disparities.

Safo, who shares two children with the Assin North Member of Parliament, characterized him as a caring father despite his controversial public persona.



In an interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat aired on Starr FM, Hon. Adwoa Safo dismissed allegations of Hon. Agyepong being a violent individual and denied any instances of abuse during their relationship. She attributed the dissolution of their romantic bond to conflicting ambitions and objectives.



Reflecting on their past, Adwoa Safo remarked, "You've experienced relationships where things don't align as expected, it's a common experience...you enter into something and over time, you may realize it's not what you anticipated, and perhaps you decide to move on."

She emphasized the impact of politics on their relationship, noting the competing interests and visions inherent in their respective political careers.



"Sometimes you need to pursue your dreams independently. Being politicians, we have divergent interests and goals, and at times, they may not align. Politics may have contributed to our drifting apart. Politics has its complexities, and sometimes, you have to make tough decisions for your own well-being and progress," she added.