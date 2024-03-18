Adwoa Safo reacts to Bawumia's running mate speculation

Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has addressed the swirling rumors linking her to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's consideration for a running mate in the upcoming general elections.

While Safo acknowledged the widespread speculation, she emphasized that the ultimate decision rests with the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Mahamudu Bawumia.



With cautious diplomacy, she neither confirmed nor denied her candidacy, urging the public to offer prayers if her name indeed features in Dr. Bawumia's considerations.



In an interview with Onua FM, Safo opted not to divulge her stance on the matter, respecting Dr. Bawumia's prerogative in making such a pivotal decision.



The careful wording of her response hinted at a diplomatic balancing act, acknowledging the political sensitivity surrounding the selection process.

The timing of these rumors coincides with heightened political tension following the announcement of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



This development has amplified speculation regarding Dr. Bawumia's choice for the 2024 elections.



With the general election scheduled for December 7, 2024, the public's curiosity intensifies regarding Dr. Bawumia's selection for his running mate.



Amidst the fervor of political maneuvering, Adwoa Safo's name emerges as a prominent figure in the ongoing discussions, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the electoral landscape.