Afenyo-Markin, Ashanti NPP group unhappy with Appiah-Kubi for rubbishing Napo as running mate

MP Andy Appiah-Kubi has criticized Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's selection as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate, angering Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and some NPP members.

Appiah-Kubi stated his personal disapproval, but Afenyo-Markin urged respect for party rules and measured language.



A group of Concerned NPP Members in Ashanti Region, called for action against Appiah-Kubi, accusing him of disrespect and working against the party's interests.

They praised Dr. Opoku Prempeh as an excellent choice for Vice President.



