Afenyo-Markin affirms anti-LGBTQ+ bill yet to reach President Akufo-Addo for approval

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader in Parliament, has clarified that the anti-LGBTQ bill, has not been submitted to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for approval.

Afenyo-Markin explained that the drafting department of Parliament is in the process of compiling the bill, and the final draft will undergo review by the sponsors before being authenticated by the Clerk to Parliament.



Addressing the public's interest and discussions surrounding the bill, Afenyo-Markin stresses that internal parliamentary procedures are still underway before the legislation reaches the President's desk for potential assent.

"The public needs to know this so that a certain impression is not created out there that Parliament has submitted the bill into the presidency and all. Nothing has moved to the presidency," he said.



Afenyo-Markin pointed out that neither the Speaker nor the Clerk to Parliament has received the authenticated bill, and the drafting department is still in the process of compilation, with some necessary revisions being implemented.