Afenyo-Markin appointed 3rd Deputy Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Ghana's Majority Leader, has been appointed as the 3rd Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, showcasing his extensive experience in both national and regional parliamentary affairs.

The inauguration of the 6th ECOWAS Parliament on April 4, 2024, highlighted Guinea's readmission, signaling progress towards regional stability after political turmoil.



However, the absence of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso at the ceremony underscored challenges to regional unity.



The Republic of Togo, responsible for nominating the Speaker, is yet to announce its candidates, leading to the temporary appointment of Sidie Mohamed Tunis. The Deputy Speakers include Barau Jibrin of Nigeria, Adjaratou Coulibaly of Ivory Coast, and Billay G. Tunkara of the Gambia.

The selection of Deputy Speakers involved intense lobbying, with Cabo Verde's bid failing due to unmet financial commitments to ECOWAS. This has raised concerns among member states about financial participation and its impact on governance.



The newly elected representatives of the 6th ECOWAS Parliament face the challenge of addressing regional issues and promoting shared goals amidst complex political and economic dynamics across the region.