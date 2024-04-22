Afenyo-Markin assures efforts to address power outages in Ghana

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin

Mr. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, addressed concerns about power outages in Ghana, assuring that measures are being taken to provide uninterrupted electricity supply.

During a press conference titled "Setting the Facts Right," held at Parliament House, Afenyo-Markin acknowledged the challenges posed by current power interruptions, emphasizing efforts to minimize these disruptions within the energy sector.



Reflecting on the government's track record, he highlighted seven years of consistent power supply, even during challenging economic periods like the COVID-19 pandemic, as a testament to the administration's commitment to power efficiency and economic stability.

Afenyo-Markin urged NPP Party Communicators to actively defend the government's achievements, emphasizing the importance of conveying accurate information to the public across various platforms.