Afenyo-Markin donates laptops to teachers in Effutu as part of his “One-Teacher-One-Laptop” initiative

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin

Majority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has donated laptops to teachers in the Effutu Municipality as part of his "One-Teacher-One-Laptop" initiative.

The aim was to modernize and improve education in the constituency. Afenyo-Markin urged teachers to focus on nation-building, not partisan interests.



He believed the laptops will enhance teaching, allowing integration of technology and improving learning experiences.

Teachers expressed gratitude, noting the laptops will alleviate challenges in accessing digital resources.



Afenyo-Markin promised continued support for initiatives empowering teachers and students, ensuring Effutu remains a leader in educational excellence.



