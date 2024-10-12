Afenyo-Markin faces backlash over oath-swearing video

While some view it as a cultural tradition, others see it as coercion

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, MP for Effutu Constituency, has become embroiled in controversy after a video surfaced showing constituents swearing to vote for him in the December 2024 elections.

Reports allege that he gave each person GHS 1,000 and took them to a river deity at night, where they poured libations and swore an oath.



The video has gone viral, raising concerns about the ethics of this political tactic.

While some view it as a cultural tradition, others see it as coercion, leading to debates about its impact on Afenyo-Markin's campaign and political career.



