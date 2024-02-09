Afenyo-Markin opposes custodial sentences for promortion of LGBTQ

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, has raised objections to the recently approved bill imposing custodial sentences on individuals involved in LGBTQ+ activities.

On Thursday, February 8, Parliament sanctioned a three-to-five-year jail term for those willfully promoting or sponsoring LGBTQ activities, while those caught in the act face a minimum of 6 months and a maximum of 3 years.



Afenyo-Markin argued during the clause-by-clause amendment that custodial sentences would not contribute to the rehabilitation of offenders. He expressed concerns about the state of the country's prisons, stating that they are inadequate for the necessary rehabilitation.



"It is my contention that given the state of our prisons, a custodial sentence will not lead to the rehabilitation of the offender if he is convicted; it cannot be an option. If indeed we are promoting Ghanaian family values, then our Ghanaian family values will not entail the consequence of those who breach them being destroyed in society," Afenyo-Markin said.

Lead proponent Sam Nartey George clarified that the focus was on curbing advocacy for LGBTQ+ activities, emphasizing that punishment for those caught in the act ranged from a minimum of 6 months to a maximum of 3 years.



"However, for anyone engaging in wilful promotion, sponsorship, or support of the agenda, the punitive measure for that is a minimum of 3 years, maximum of 5 years," Sam George said.