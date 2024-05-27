Afenyo-Markin to Asiedu Nketiah: Stop giving NDC members false hope ahead of 2024 election

Menu ›
News
Mon, 27 May 2024 Source: Asaase Radio
Majority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has warned NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah against prematurely declaring election victory.
Afenyo-Markin criticized Asiedu Nketiah's prediction of an NDC win with a 52% margin, citing past failed claims of election rigging.
He advised against creating false hopes among party members.
Afenyo-Markin also called on SSNIT to explain the reasons behind selling off hotels and other assets, urging transparency in their decisions.
Read full article
Source: Asaase Radio