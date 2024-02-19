Afenyo-Markin to replace Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Majority Leader

Afenyo-Markin to be named Majority leader of Parliament

Source: CNR

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the current Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, is to be replaced by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the current Deputy Majority Leader, Citi News reports.

There is no immediate indication as to whether the Suame MP will keep his role in government as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.



What is clear, however, is that he is likely to be named as the Chairman of the NPP’s 2024 Manifesto Committee.



Frank Annoh Dompreh, the present Majority Chief Whip and MP Nsawam-Adoagyiri will ascend to the role of Deputy Majority Leader, thereby creating space for Habib Iddrisu, the current First Deputy Chief Whip, to assume the position of Majority Chief Whip.



Sources indicate that Patricia Appiagyei, is likely to be named as the First Deputy Majority Chief Whip.



This vacancy comes after the incumbent, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, was recently nominated by President Nana Akuffo-Addo as Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation.



The position of Second Deputy Chief Whip, according to sources, is likely to be filled by Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, MP for Sefwi-Akontombra.

A key meeting of the NPP’s National Council is scheduled for Monday to carry out, among other things, a shakeup of the majority front bench, following President Akuffo-Addo’s Valentine’s Day Ministerial Reshuffle last week.



Meanwhile, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to present his campaign team to the National Executive Committee and National Council of the party today, Monday, February 19, 2024.



Names of members of the campaign team are expected to be announced after this meeting.



According to Citi News sources within the party, the former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, is likely to be named as campaign manager for the 2024 general election.



Mr. Dan Botwe was part of the ministers who were relieved of their post last week in a reshuffle done by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.