Afenyo-Markin urges MPs to avail themselves to Business of Parliament

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Source: GNA

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Majority Leader in Parliament, has urged MPs to actively participate in legislative business and support committee leadership to expedite government work aimed at improving living standards in Ghana.

He highlighted a busy agenda, including numerous bills and agreements, such as the Energy Commission (Amendment) Bill, Community Service Sentencing Bill, Ghana National Service Authority Bill, and more.



Additionally, several statutory reports, including those on energy sector levies, public debt management, and petroleum funds for 2022 and 2023, need to be laid and considered.

He emphasised the challenging tasks ahead and called for prompt action on pending and upcoming items.



