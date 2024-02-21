Afenyo-Markin withdraws proposed changes to anti- LGBTQ+ bill

Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, has retracted his suggested amendments to the bill aimed at promoting traditional Ghanaian family values and prohibiting LGBTQ+ activities.

This decision follows the rejection of two proposals by the House, which aimed to substitute imprisonment with community service for those engaged in LGBT actions.



Afenyo-Markin further withdrew his latest amendment proposal, which called for mandatory counseling on Ghanaian family values following a conviction.



The bill has sparked controversy since its introduction, with human rights groups arguing it would infringe upon the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals in Ghana.

Earlier in February, Parliament endorsed a jail term ranging from three to five years for individuals intentionally promoting or supporting LGBTQ+ activities, with offenders facing six months to three years in prison.



During the amendment discussions, Afenyo-Markin emphasised the importance of rehabilitation over punitive measures, expressing concerns about the country's prison system's capacity to effectively rehabilitate offenders.



He had proposed replacing a minimum two-month prison sentence with a minimum one-month community service for those convicted of engaging in LGBTQ+ activities.