Aflao unveils modern toilet facility to combat sanitation challenges

The opening ceremony was held on April 29

In an effort to tackle sanitation issues in Aflao, Maxwell Lugudor, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), inaugurated a modern toilet facility and bathhouse at the border VIP Station.

The ceremony, held on April 29, gathered community leaders, officials, and residents to witness the unveiling of the 20 ultra-modern toilets, marking a crucial development in improving sanitation infrastructure.



During the event, Lugudor stressed the importance of cleanliness and community ownership of the facility, urging residents to maintain its upkeep.



The newly built facility, equipped with modern amenities, aims to address sanitation concerns in Aflao, particularly at the beaches and lorry parks, providing convenience and hygiene for both travellers and locals.



Lugudor expressed gratitude to stakeholders for their collaborative efforts in realizing the project, emphasizing the significance of partnerships in achieving progress in sanitation initiatives.

The commissioning of the toilet facility comes at a pivotal time amidst heightened concerns over public health, receiving appreciation from residents for its role in promoting hygiene and a cleaner environment.



Torgbui Vedzesu of Aflao and other residents praised the municipal authorities for prioritizing sanitation infrastructure, expressing excitement about the positive impact of the facility on the community.



Lugudor reiterated the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining the facility's sustainability, calling for continued commitment to cleanliness and sanitation practices for a healthier Aflao.