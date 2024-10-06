News

Afrifa Yamoah Ponko is dead

AfrifaIMG 20241006 WA0019 750x406 Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh

Sun, 6 Oct 2024 Source: Daily Guide

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is mourning the loss of Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, the former Chief Executive of the Ejisu/Juaben Municipal Assembly.

Yamoah Ponkoh passed away on October 6, 2024, after battling a prolonged illness, leaving the party in shock.

Known for his dedication to the NDC, Yamoah Ponkoh started his political career as a Municipal Chief Executive and radio panelist, inspiring many with his commitment to the party’s ideals.

Beyond politics, he also made his mark in sports as a former Board Member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, where his leadership contributed to the team’s success.

Read full article

Source: Daily Guide