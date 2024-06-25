Aftermath of fire outbreak: Settlers at ECOMOG in Accra begin rebuilding despite GAR Minister’s warning

Residents have marked plots with charcoal to reclaim their land

Source: 3news

In defiance of official warnings, residents of the ECOMOG slum near Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Greater Accra, have started rebuilding homes destroyed by a massive fire on June 5.

Despite caution from Greater Accra Regional Minister Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, residents have marked plots with charcoal to reclaim their land.



Glover's warning, driven by safety concerns over GRIDCo pylons, indicated potential military eviction for non-compliance.

The residents' actions underscore their resilience but also highlight the need for sustainable solutions addressing safety and housing in informal settlements.



