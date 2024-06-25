Age anxiety hangs over first Biden-Trump debate

President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump

Source: BBC

Joe Biden, 81, and Donald Trump, 78, will face off in Atlanta, Georgia, for the first of two debates ahead of November’s election, spotlighting age concerns.

Despite a three-year age gap, Biden faces more scrutiny over his stamina and mental fitness. Both candidates are nearly tied in national polls.



Biden’s performance is critical as he’s seen as having more visible signs of aging. Trump has also faced questions about his fitness for office.

The debates will cover issues like the economy, foreign wars, and democracy, with both sides aiming to highlight policy and character differences.



