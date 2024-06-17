Agenda 111: Progress at Adentan, Ablekuma Central stalls

The Ablekuma Central site shows no signs of construction activity

Source: 3news

The Akufo-Addo-led government’s Agenda 111 project aims to transform Ghana’s healthcare by building 111 new hospitals.

Emmanuel Samani’s recent visit to Adentan and Ablekuma Central hospitals in Greater Accra revealed mixed progress.



The Adentan site, expected to be completed by October 2024, is advancing well despite initial land acquisition issues.

However, the Ablekuma Central site, intended to serve over 200,000 residents, shows no signs of construction activity.



Launched in August 2021 with a $16.88 million budget per hospital, the project is crucial for improving healthcare access and achieving Ghana’s health-related SDGs.



