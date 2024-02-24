Agogo Traditional Council appeals to President Akufo-Addo for reopening of Salt FM

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Agogo Traditional Council has submitted a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, urging his intervention to direct the National Communications Authority (NCA) to reopen Salt FM.

The radio station, owned by businessman Ohene Kwame Frimpong, was closed on February 6, 2024, due to an alleged failure to renew its authorization, as stated in an NCA notice.



Protests erupted in Agogo following the closure, with residents expressing discontent over the NCA's decision.



There were speculations of political influence, linking Member of Parliament Andy Appiah-Kubi to the closure, who reportedly plans to establish a rival radio station—a claim he refuted.



The letter, signed by the Omanhene of the Agogo Traditional Area, Nana Akuoko Sarpong, addressed to President Akufo-Addo and copied to the NCA, emphasized the significant role Salt FM plays in providing information to over sixty-five towns and villages.



The plea urged the reopening of the radio station, allowing it to operate while addressing any outstanding challenges in its authorization renewal.

Below is full letter from the Agogo Traditional Council:



I write to your high office to humbly request your intervention to direct the National Communication Authority (NCA) to reopen Salt FM 95.9MHz.



On Tuesday, February 6, 2024 the NCA closed down Salt FM 95.9MHz. in Agogo due to the FM Station’s refusal to renew their license on time.



It is understood based on the information I received from the management of the station that the license in question expired on Saturday, December 23, 2023.



I therefore plead your honorable office to be considerate and allow Salt FM 95.9MHz to operate while they take positive steps to renew their license within the shortest possible time.

The Agogo Traditional Area is made up of over sixty-five (65) towns and villages. This request is necessitated by the current adverse effects being suffered by the people within the over sixty-five (65) towns and villages who depend heavily on Salt FM 95.9MHz for information.



Salt FM 95.9MHz over the years has been key in fostering community and national development dialogues within Agogo and neighbouring communities and the dissemination of information. This media station has also been a key development partner of the Agogo Traditional Council, and its continuous closure disturbs the communication grid between my beloved Traditional Area, it’s adjoining towns and villages and the rest of the country since almost all of the over sixty-five (65) towns and villages are dependant on Salt FM 95.9MHz for news, entertainment and other important information.



After my engagement with the management of Salt FM, they have promised to rectify all infractions and to take positive steps to renew their license and any other such requirements before the end of the first quarter of 2024 (i.e. before the end of March 2024).



I therefore humbly request that you intervene and direct the National Communication Authority (NCA) to reopen Salt FM 95.9MHz and allow them the opportunity to rectify every paper work for ratification. I count on your unwavering cooperation.