News
Agona West: Cynthia Morrison survives assassination attempt; NPP Nasara Coordinator allegedly shot

Gunshotsss.png Agona West NPP Constituency Chairman Alhaji Jibri Tanko condemned the violence

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Cynthia Morrison, an independent parliamentary candidate for the Agona West Constituency in the Central Region, narrowly escaped a reported assassination attempt late yesterday evening in Agona Nyakrom.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live