Agradaa is more powerful and wiser than Owusu-Bempah – NPP National Vice Chair

Alhaji Masawudu Osman, National Third Vice Chairman of the NPP, has declared that self-proclaimed prophetess Patricia Asiedua, also known as Agradaa, is more powerful and wiser than Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, head pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries.

This comes after Owusu Bempah prophesied that John Mahama would win the 2024 elections.



Osman criticized the pastor as a "fake" and accused him of misleading the public with false prophecies.

He also revealed that a spiritual horn Owusu Bempah gave to President Akufo-Addo was removed from the Jubilee House due to issues it allegedly caused.



