Agya Koo stops funeral show after political clash with fans

Agya Koo

Source: YEN News

Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has been involved in a heated argument at a funeral where he was performing with his band.

Reports indicate that the altercation began when some audience members, who were from the NDC party, sang NDC chants, prompting Agya Koo, a known NPP supporter, to halt his performance and confront them.



The incident, captured in a video circulating online, has garnered mixed reactions from fans.

Agya Koo defended himself, stating that some of his band members are NDC supporters. He has yet to address the incident publicly.



