Agyeman Manu told me their businessmen are going to order ambulances so they can make money – Jakpa

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ambulance case trial, told the High Court that former Health Minister Kweku Agyeman Manu said the new government would order their own ambulances to make money, implying that the NDC's initiative was a "mess" to be cleared.

Jakpa claimed Agyeman Manu said the issue was no longer in his hands but in the party's headquarters.



He alleged that despite resolving implementation issues, the new government refused to implement the existing contract and instead ordered new ambulances, which were converted from vans by a third-party company.

Jakpa denied claims that the ambulances were "not fit for purpose".



Read full article