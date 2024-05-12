Ahafo Ano South East: Violence erupts at voter registration centre as two sustain machete wounds

The injured were reportedly part of a group who tried to prevent two students from registering

Tensions flared at a voter registration centre in Adu Gyama, located within the Ahafo Ano South East constituency of the Ashanti region, resulting in the injury of two individuals amid clashes between rival factions.

According to MyJoyOnline, the incident unfolded when a group attempted to block two students from registering at the centre, alleging that they were not residents of the area. The students, reportedly brought to the centre by an agent of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), faced resistance from other political party agents and local residents.



Following an initial protest that was quelled, the situation escalated as a group of armed individuals arrived at the centre, brandishing clubs, machetes, and other weapons, demanding the registration of the students. However, opposition from political party agents and residents led to a confrontation, resulting in injuries to two individuals, who were subsequently taken to the St. Mankraso Hospital for treatment.

The Electoral Commission, tasked with overseeing the voter registration exercise, intervened to address the escalating situation, leading to the abrupt end of registration activities at the centre as efforts are made to restore calm and resolve the conflict.