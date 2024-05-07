Ahafo Region: Hunter allegedly shoots wife to death in Kodiekrom

The lifeless body of Ama Dankwah has been transported to the Goaso Government Hospital

A tragic incident unfolded in Kodiekrom, near Ayomso in the Asunafo North Municipal of the Ahafo Region, as a 38-year-old hunter, John Okyere, reportedly shot and killed his wife, Ama Dankwah.

The incident, which occurred around midnight on May 5, 2024, shocked the community.



According to Mybrytfmonline, the suspect used a locally manufactured gun to shoot his wife following a misunderstanding between them.



After the shooting, John Okyere fled the scene, and he is currently on the run. The motive behind the shooting and the nature of the misunderstanding remains unclear.



Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim, the Assembly Member of the Gyasikrom Electoral Area, confirmed the tragic incident.

He stated that the matter has been reported to the police at Ayomso, who have launched a manhunt for the suspect and initiated investigations into the case.



As a result of the shooting, the lifeless body of Ama Dankwah has been transported to the Goaso Government Hospital, where it has been deposited.



The community is in shock and mourning following the loss of Ama Dankwah, and efforts are underway to ensure that justice is served in this tragic case.