Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs endorses Bawumia's Presidential policies

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The President of the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Ansah Adu Baah, has voiced his confidence in the policies of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's Flagbearer, believing that his presidency would be advantageous for Ghana.

At an interactive meeting in Goaso, Dr. Bawumia presented his vision and policies to the traditional rulers, emphasizing his dedication to transforming the nation.



In response, Nana Ansah Adu Baah, also the Omanhene of Yamfo Traditional Area, praised Dr. Bawumia's personal qualities and policies, expressing his belief that Bawumia has the nation's best interests at heart.



He stated, "Dr. Bawumia's humility and policies are good for the country and the next generation. I have no doubt he means well for Ghana."

The President of the Regional House of Chiefs further commended Dr. Bawumia's humility, considering it admirable and crucial for effective leadership.



He called for support for Bawumia's presidential bid, highlighting the positive impact of his policies and humble demeanor in promoting peace and unity in the nation.