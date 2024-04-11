Ahiagbah calls for disclosure of NDC beneficiaries of government scholarships

Richard Ahiagbah

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has called for transparency in scholarship allocations, urging the Scholarship Secretariat to disclose the names of National Democratic Congress (NDC) affiliates who received government scholarships.

Ahiagbah's comments came in response to allegations by the Fourth Estate regarding scholarship distributions, which he criticized for selectivity.



According to Ahiagbah, while the Fourth Estate focused on a handful of beneficiaries, they failed to address the broader spectrum of scholarship recipients, raising questions about bias in their reporting.



He suggested that the Scholarship Secretariat should reveal the names of NDC affiliates who benefited from scholarships, emphasizing the need for a reformed system with clear rules and standards.

Meanwhile, the Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, echoed calls for legislative intervention to streamline scholarship distributions and dispel misconceptions.



Dr. Agyemang emphasized the absence of an establishment Act for the Scholarship Secretariat, advocating for a scholarship Act to define eligibility criteria and ensure equitable distribution of funds.



In light of recent controversies surrounding scholarship allocations, stakeholders are calling for increased transparency and legislative reforms to address concerns of selectivity and ensure fair access to educational opportunities.