Ahiagbah likens NPP’s victory in Dec. Polls to that of Bharatiya Janata Party in India

Richard Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP Communications Director, has likened Dr. Bawumia's potential win to BJP's in India, citing their third-term mandate despite economic challenges.

He noted rising unemployment and a weakening rupee in India but highlighted the people's belief in their leaders' ability to address these issues, emphasizing the impact of COVID-19 and external factors.

Ahiagbah expressed confidence that Ghanaians will similarly support Bawumia in a third term bid, trusting him to tackle challenges posed by COVID-19 and external factors.



Read full article