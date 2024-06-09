News

Ahiagbah likens NPP’s victory in Dec. Polls to that of Bharatiya Janata Party in India

Ahiabgbla Bawu.png Richard Ahiagbah

Sun, 9 Jun 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP Communications Director, has likened Dr. Bawumia's potential win to BJP's in India, citing their third-term mandate despite economic challenges.

He noted rising unemployment and a weakening rupee in India but highlighted the people's belief in their leaders' ability to address these issues, emphasizing the impact of COVID-19 and external factors.

Ahiagbah expressed confidence that Ghanaians will similarly support Bawumia in a third term bid, trusting him to tackle challenges posed by COVID-19 and external factors.

