Air pollution: Sokoban to get alternative livelihood programme

The initiative includes air quality monitoring, community education, and promoting sustainable wood

Source: Ghana Today

The People’s Dialogue on Human Settlement has launched an air pollution program in Sokoban, Kumasi, aiming to mitigate the harmful effects of air pollution caused by timber, charcoal, and scrap metal activities.

The initiative includes air quality monitoring, community education, and promoting sustainable wood processing practices.



Project Coordinator Hamza Bawa Mahama highlighted the focus on alternative livelihoods and community-led efforts.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly pledged support for the program, emphasizing the importance of creating a healthy living environment.



This program sets a precedent for addressing air pollution in similar wood processing hubs across the region.



Read full article