Air quality in Accra is very unhealthy - Ghana Meteo Agency

File Photo

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a cautionary statement, declaring the air quality in Accra as significantly unhealthy.

In a post on social media platform X, the Agency attributed the the poor air quality to an elevated concentration of dust in the atmosphere.



"Air quality in Accra is very unhealthy. Dust concentration in the atmosphere is contributing to this."



Ghana Meteo, however, provided a glimmer of hope by stating that the midweek forecast indicates a favourable scenario for moisture influx, leading to a subsequent reduction in dust levels in Accra.

"The good news is that the midweek looks favorable for moisture influx and subsequent reduction of the dust in Accra. An improvement in the air quality is anticipated," it stated.



