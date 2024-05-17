Akata Pore questions Alan Kyerematen's motives for advocating third political option

Daniel Alolga Akata Pore

Daniel Alolga Akata Pore, a former member of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), has raised eyebrows over Alan Kyerematen's recent advocacy for a serious third force in Ghanaian politics.

While acknowledging that the call for a third political option has been long overdue, Akata Pore expressed skepticism about Kyerematen's sincerity, suggesting that it was motivated by personal ambitions rather than genuine concern for Ghana's political landscape.



In an interview with Joy News, Akata Pore questioned Kyerematen's sudden change of heart, suggesting that the call for a third force only emerged after Kyerematen failed to secure victory in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Presidential Primaries.



He insinuated that Kyerematen's newfound interest in a third force was driven by his inability to clinch the NPP nomination rather than a principled stance on political reform.



According to Akata Pore, individuals like Kyerematen and his associates, who were initially aligned with established political parties, cannot be taken seriously in their advocacy for a third force.



He asserted that they were previously content with perpetuating a two-party system until they faced internal electoral setbacks. Akata Pore questioned the authenticity of their commitment to political pluralism, likening Kyerematen's actions to opportunism rather than genuine reformist zeal.

Moreover, Akata Pore expressed doubt about the feasibility of establishing a viable third force in Ghana's political landscape. He emphasized that while the idea of a third political option may be appealing in theory, the practical challenges of overcoming entrenched partisan interests and mobilizing popular support pose significant obstacles to its realization.



Akata Pore's skepticism underscores broader concerns within Ghana's political community about the viability and sustainability of alternative political movements.



Alan Kyerematen's decision to resign from the NPP and form the Movement for Change after his defeat in the party's Presidential Primaries has stirred speculation and debate within Ghana's political circles.



His subsequent alliance with Abu Sakara for the 2024 elections has added further complexity to the evolving political landscape, prompting both support and skepticism from various quarters.



In response to Akata Pore's criticisms, supporters of Kyerematen and the Movement for Change have defended the initiative as a necessary step towards breaking the duopoly of the two major political parties and fostering greater diversity and competition in Ghana's political arena.

They argue that Kyerematen's decision to pursue alternative political pathways reflects a genuine commitment to democratic renewal and represents a bold departure from traditional partisan politics.



As Ghana navigates the complexities of its political transition and contemplates the possibility of a third force emerging, the debate sparked by Alan Kyerematen's advocacy continues to reverberate across the country.



Whether his initiative will gain traction and fundamentally reshape Ghana's political landscape remains to be seen, but the conversation it has ignited underscores the enduring quest for political change and renewal in the West African nation.