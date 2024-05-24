Akim Kotoku Trad. Council urges Akufo-Addo to dismiss Birim North DCE over galamsey allegations

Chiefs and elders, clad in red and black has denounced Damptey's alleged disrespect

Source: Kasapa FM Online

The Akim Kotoku Traditional Council has urgently requested President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to dismiss Raymond Nana Damptey from his role as the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Birim North District.

Chiefs and elders, clad in red and black, denounced Damptey's alleged disrespect towards traditional authorities, which they claim undermines development efforts.



They accused him of engaging in illegal mining activities, providing photographic evidence of a galamsey site in Ntronang.

Nana Asiedu Akora, chief of Ntronang, highlighted environmental damage caused by Damptey's alleged sponsorship of illegal mining, despite calls to cease.



The chiefs described Damptey as rude and unresponsive, demanding immediate action.



Read full article