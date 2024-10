Akua Donkor, the founder and presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), has passed away.

She reportedly died at Ridge Hospital in Accra on the evening of October 28, 2024, at the age of 83.



Known for her unique promises, such as free vehicles for journalists and duty-free port services, she was actively preparing for the upcoming 2024 elections, where she was third on the ballot.

Her passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from supporters and the public.