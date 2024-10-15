Akua Donkor threatens to sue Mahama over derogatory remarks on her Presidential qualifications

At an Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held in Accra on Tuesday, Akua Donkor, the presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), voiced her dissatisfaction with former President John Dramani Mahama over remarks she claims were derogatory.

She alleged that Mr. Mahama, who is the presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has repeatedly questioned her qualifications to run for the 2024 presidential election, Graphic Online reports.



Akua Donkor expressed her frustration with the continuous comments, stating that she has met all the requirements of the Electoral Commission (EC) to contest in the upcoming election. She emphasized that she founded her party in 2011, registering it in 2012, and did not rely on members from other parties, highlighting her independence as a candidate.

“I followed the instructions of the EC and qualified to contest, so I deserve to be here,” she remarked during the meeting.



She also indicated that if Mr. Mahama continues making such remarks about her candidacy, she would take legal action against him.



