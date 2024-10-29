News

Akua Donkor was reportedly diagnosed with respiratory challenges

Akua Donkor Dead Akua Donkor

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Akua Donkor, the founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) and a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics, has passed away following health complications.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live