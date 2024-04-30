Akufo-Addo/Bawumia have done extensive damage to our democracy – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, has criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accusing him of undermining Ghana's constitution and manipulating politics for the benefit of his preferred successor.

Mahama's criticism comes in response to a statement by Akufo-Addo, where he indicated his reluctance to transfer power to a previously defeated opponent.



In a Facebook post on Monday, April 29, 2024, Mahama condemned the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration, alleging that their tenure has eroded the country's democratic values.



He cited recent behaviors of the President, such as his insistence that traditional chiefs stand to greet him, as troubling signs undermining democratic norms.



Mahama described Akufo-Addo's remarks about his successor as arrogant and undemocratic, stressing the importance of peaceful power transitions in democracy.

He expressed concerns over incidents like the violence in Ayawaso West Wuogon during the 2020 election, suggesting a pattern of manipulating processes for political gain.



Mahama warned Akufo-Addo, stating that Ghanaians and the NDC would not tolerate such actions. He urged the President to focus on ensuring a peaceful, transparent, and credible election as his legacy.



