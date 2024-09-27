Akufo-Addo, NPP supported Democracry Hub demo but radicals infiltrated them – Ahiagbah

Ahiagbah condemned the destruction of property

Source: 3news

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the NPP, emphasized that the right to protest is crucial in a democracy, supporting the recent Democracy Hub demonstration regarding the negative impacts of illegal small-scale mining, known as “galamsey.”

He stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP backed efforts to protect Ghana’s water bodies.



However, he noted that the protest was disrupted by radical elements, leading to violence and the need for police intervention.

Ahiagbah stressed the importance of peaceful demonstrations to maintain public order while asserting the government's commitment to environmental accountability.



