Akufo-Addo, NPP will face consequences for looting the country – Asiedu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has declared that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and officials of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would be held accountable for how they have run the country.

During a 2024 strategy session in Atlanta, USA, Asiedu Nketiah stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in governance, asserting that it is incumbent upon President Akufo-Addo and his associates to relinquish any unlawfully acquired assets and provide an account of their tenure.



Drawing an analogy, he likened the NPP's position to riding a tiger, cautioning that avoiding accountability now would only lead to dire consequences later. He urged NPP members to heed this warning and consider the implications of their actions.



"We keep assuring them, that to save Ghana, we should not allow anybody to engage in wrongdoing in looting the country and getting away with it. And so if that's what they're scared of, they better prepare. They still have time to vomit all the loot or hold onto it and face the consequences," he said.

Using the metaphor of an old man who guarded his wealth until his demise, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah highlighted the inevitability of accountability, emphasizing the NDC's commitment to saving Ghana by ensuring all leaders are answerable for their actions.



He rallied party members to remain diligent and focused, acknowledging the challenging road ahead but expressing confidence in the NDC's ability to secure victory and hold officials accountable for their stewardship.