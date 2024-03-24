Akufo-Addo applauds Ghanaian athletes for record-breaking performance at African Games 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Ghanaian athletes who took part in the 13th African Games hosted in Accra.

The Ghanaian contingent achieved a remarkable feat by securing a total of sixty-eight (68) medals, setting a new record for the nation. These medals comprised nineteen (19) gold, twenty-nine (29) silver, and twenty (20) bronze, marking Ghana's most significant achievement in the history of the games.



In a statement issued on Saturday, March 23, 2024, following the conclusion of the event, the President commended the team for their outstanding performance.



He emphasized that their achievements not only brought honor to Ghana but also served as a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes nationwide.



Addressing the athletes, President Akufo-Addo stated, "To each and every member of the Ghanaian team, I commend you for your dedication, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Your excellent achievements have not only brought glory to our nation but have also inspired a new generation of sportspersons across our beloved country. You have showcased the best of Ghana to the world."

The President expressed gratitude to both the team and the citizens for their trust in the government's ability to host the Games, despite skepticism from some quarters advocating for its cancellation.



President Akufo-Addo reiterated his administration's commitment to leveraging sports as a tool for national progress and unity.



