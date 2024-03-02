Akufo-Addo appoints John Kingsley Krugu as acting Executive Director of EPA

John Kingsley Krugu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made a significant move in Ghana's environmental management and regulatory framework by appointing Mr John Kingsley Krugu as the Acting Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The appointment, as detailed in a letter from Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President, will take effect from March 5, 2024. The appointment awaits the constitutionally required approval of the EPA's governing board, in consultation with the Public Services Commission.



Mr. Krugu has extensive background and expertise in environmental and sustainable development projects in Ghana, playing pivotal roles before his latest appointment.



He notably served as the National Project Coordinator for the Landscape Restoration & Small Scale Mining Project, demonstrating his commitment to addressing critical environmental challenges.



His academic tenure includes research and teaching positions at prestigious institutions, such as Maastricht University and KIT Royal Tropical Institute in Amsterdam, further solidifying his expertise in the field.



Mr. Krugu's strategic vision is anticipated to bring a renewed focus on environmental protection and sustainability in Ghana.

His extensive experience in both practical projects and academic research positions him as a key figure capable of steering the EPA towards innovative solutions for the country's environmental challenges.



The appointment of Mr. Krugu comes at a crucial time as Ghana faces pressing issues such as deforestation, pollution, and climate change impacts.



The Akufo-Addo administration sees the appointment of Mr. Krugu as a strategic move to bolster the country's commitment to environmental protection and sustainability.



With his background, Mr. Krugu is expected to advance the EPA's mission, integrating scientific research with proactive policy-making to safeguard Ghana's natural resources for future generations. His role will be pivotal in shaping the environmental landscape of Ghana, balancing development needs with ecological sustainability.



As Mr. Krugu prepares to take on his new role, stakeholders in Ghana's environmental community eagerly anticipate the fresh perspectives and innovative approaches he will bring to the EPA. His leadership is seen as a beacon of hope for a sustainable and environmentally resilient Ghana.