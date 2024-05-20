Akufo-Addo asked Kissi Agyebeng to resign a few months ago – Kpebu alleges

Kissi Agyebeng and President Akufo-Addo

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner, has alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently requested Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng to resign from his position. However, Agyebeng refused to comply.

According to Kpebu, former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu’s petition for Agyebeng's removal provided President Akufo-Addo an opportunity to force him out of office.



Speaking on TV3's "The Key Points" on Saturday, May 18, 2024, Kpebu stated, “Martin Amidu has served as an opportunity for President Akufo-Addo to get Kissi Agyebeng out, Akufo-Addo had asked Kissi to resign a few months ago.”

“I have my sources at the presidency, and they told me that President Akufo-Addo asked Kissi to resign but Kissi said no, he is not going anywhere. Because Akufo-Addo is scared that the way Kissi is showing a bit of independence, a bit of steam, if he leaves Kissi in office, Kissi is likely to prosecute him and his appointees,” Kpebu affirmed.