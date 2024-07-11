News

Akufo-Addo assigns Jinapor to oversee Energy Ministry

JInapor At Energyy Samuel A. Jinapor

Thu, 11 Jul 2024 Source: hotfmghana.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, to oversee the Energy Ministry following Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh's resignation.

Dr. Opoku-Prempeh, chosen as the NPP's vice-presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, will step down from his ministerial role effective July 18, 2024. ]

Jinapor, also the MP for Damongo Constituency, will manage additional duties at the Energy Ministry while continuing his primary role.

Herbert Krampah, Minister of State-designate for Energy, will handle the ministry's daily administration.

