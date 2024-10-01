Akufo-Addo attends UBA event in New York

President Akufo-Addo and Tony Elumelu at the event

Source: Daily Guide

President Akufo-Addo attended a cocktail reception organized by United Bank for Africa (UBA) in New York, celebrating the bank's 75th anniversary and 40 years of UBA America.

Held on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly, the event attracted global leaders, including Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and business magnate Alhaji Aliko Dangote.



UBA’s Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, highlighted the bank's role in uniting Africa and fostering global trade.

President Akufo-Addo commended UBA’s efforts and reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to democratic governance in his earlier address at the UN General Assembly.



